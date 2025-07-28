Donald Trump Wants Beyoncé to be Prosecuted For Campaigning For Kamala Harris

Home News Michelle Grisales July 28th, 2025 - 3:58 PM

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is once again stirring controversy by demanding that Beyoncé and several other celebrities face legal consequences for backing Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential race. Trump alleges that Harris’s campaign improperly spent millions on celebrity endorsements. His previous claims that demanded an investigation were met and found to be unsubstantiated.

According to NME, Trump took to Truth Social on Friday, July 26, to post, “I’m looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats, after the Presidential Election, and the fact that they admit to paying, probably illegally, Eleven Million Dollars to singer Beyoncé for an ENDORSEMENT (she never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience!), Three Million Dollars for ‘expenses,’ to Oprah, Six Hundred Thousand Dollars to very low rated TV ‘anchor,’ Al Sharpton (a total lightweight!), and others to be named for doing, absolutely NOTHING!”

“These ridiculous fees were incorrectly stated in the books and records,” Trump continued. “YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO… Kamala, and all of those that received Endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted!”

Despite Trump’s assertions, financial disclosures from Harris’s 2024 campaign indicate that funds were used for event production and logistical support, not direct celebrity payments. Beyoncé had shown support for Harris by speaking at a Reproductive Rights rally and granting permission to use her song “Freedom” from Lemonade as the campaign anthem.

Harris debuted the track during her first public appearance after Joe Biden stepped down and endorsed her candidacy. In August, Beyoncé’s legal team issued a cease-and-desist order to Trump’s campaign to prevent unauthorized use of the song.