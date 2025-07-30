Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Becomes The Highest Grossing Country Tour Of All Time, Making Over $400 Million

Home News Trent Tournour July 30th, 2025 - 9:16 AM

According to NME, multi-genre superstar Beyoncé has smashed yet another record. The 2025 Cowboy Carter tour is now officially the highest grossing country tour of all time, netting a cool $407.6 million. Not only does this mark a massive landmark for Beyoncé’s career as a country artist but also marks her as the first American artist to have two separate tours gross over $400 million. It was 2023’s Renaissance tour which was lauded as one of the most profitable tours of all time, amassing over $575 million.

The Cowboy Carter tour also set a record for the shortest tour ever to hit the illustrious $400 mil figure. This stat blows the record she previously held out of the water. The Renaissance tour played 56 shows in 17 distinct countries before it made anywhere close to that number whereas Cowboy Carter only saw 32 shows in a paltry 9 cities. The fact that Beyoncé is doing numbers like this on a tour with such a small geographical spread really speaks to her massive draw as an artist and the fact she did it in a genre completely removed from the one she has built her entire career on solidifies her as a one of a kind, generational talent.

On top of these eye popping sales numbers and innovative genre fusions, the Cowboy Carter tour also made headlines for a number of surprise guests which cropped up throughout its run, including Beyoneé’s husband Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus and the reformation of the Destiny’s Child, the group on which Beyoncé made her name.