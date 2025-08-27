Dying Wish Shares New Single & Video “Revenge In Carnage”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 27th, 2025 - 7:00 AM

Back in July, Portland-based metal band Dying Wish shared their lead single “I’ll Know You’re Not Around” and announced that their forthcoming album Flesh Stays Together would arrive on September 26 via SharpTone Records. Now, they have returned to unveil the second single from the record which is entitled “Revenge In Carnage.” The song is accompanied by an Imani Givertza-directed music video.

Speaking on the message behind the track, frontwoman Emma Boster offered, “Revenge in Carnage is an anthemic moment of man-made apocalyptic violence. Imagine when you hear the isolated vocal starting the song that you have entered your final moment. Our final moments on this earth will not be peaceful. There’s no time for reflection, only survival.”

Flesh Stays Together was recorded alongside producer Will Putney who has previously worked with the likes of hardcore favorites Knocked Loose and grindcore icons Full Of Hell. The album follows the band’s highly lauded 2023 record Symptoms Of Survival. Fans can catch the band performing as special guests on Poppy’s upcoming U.S. tour (which will be kicking off with a show in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 12 at Bogart’s) before they kick off their own headline tour later this year.

The tour is set to commence on November 14 in Nashville, Tennessee at Eastside Bowl. They will be stopping off in various cities throughout Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, Colorado, Arizona and California. The trek will conclude with a show in Portland, Oregon on December 12 at Roseland Theater.