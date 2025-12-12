Yungblud Releases Acoustic Version of “Zombie”

Home News Ajala Fields December 12th, 2025 - 10:28 PM

Yungblud has returned with an acoustic version of his Best Rock Song GRAMMY® nominated hit “Zombie.” The heart-wrenching ballad is widely regarded as one of his most profound releases to date, written for his late grandmother who died from alcoholism and showcasing a striking new depth in his songwriting. The new version of the track is accompanied by an intimate music video, directed by Jesse Jo Stark.

Speaking about the track, Yungblud explained, “The song was written initially about my grandmother going through serious injury and trauma, leading her to become a different person to who she was before. It’s about the feeling of deterioration and ugliness; shutting out the world and the people we love out of the fear of becoming a burden or an embarrassment.”

The original version was accompanied by a powerful music video that has been described as a “love letter to nurses around the world,” and stars Academy Award-nominated Florence Pugh. Watch the new music video below.

This new track comes just one month after Yungblud’s collaborative EP with Aerosmith, One More Time, was released via Capitol Records and earned Yungblud his first-ever Top 10 debut on the Billboard 200. The release moved nearly 40,000 units in its first week, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums and Indie Store Album Sales charts, while also landing at No. 2 on Vinyl Albums and No. 3 on Top Album Sales. Internationally, it opened at No. 1 in the UK, his second UK No. 1 of the year and reached the Top 5 across Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland.