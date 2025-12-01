Aerosmith Has an Album Reach the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 For Six Decades in a Row

Home News Emily Lopez December 1st, 2025 - 7:18 PM

Aerosmith, for those who may not have known, is rock band the formed in 1970. In 1976, they earned their first Top 10 spot on the Billboard 200 with Rocks. Over the course of their career, they’ve released other hit albums, earning them more spots on the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 on numerous occasions.

As it turns out, their achievements over the years have developed quite the streak. According to Billboard, Aerosmith has reached the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 for the past six decades, making them the second band to hit such a milestone. This means that since they formed in the 1970s, Aerosmith has released a chart-topping album every decade since.

Their most recent album, One More Time, won Aerosmith this achievement. One More Time is their collaboration album that they made with YUNGBLUD, and it was released on November 21, 2025 with a total of five songs on its tracklist. This album also marks YUNGBLUD’s first time on the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 list.

Aside from this big achievement, One More Time also topped several other charts, including the Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Rock Albums and Indie Store Album Sales lists. Overall, Aerosmith has shown astounding consistency in the popularity of their releases. Next up in their 60 decade spanning music career is to have reach the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 list in the 2030s. If they do, they will be the first group to reach the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 list for seven consecutive decades. Either way, they are still consistently earning several recognitions with their work.

Photo credit: Marissa Rose Ficara