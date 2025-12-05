Yungblud, Aerosmith & Lainey Wilson Team Up For Collaborative New Rendition Of “Wild Woman”

Home News Steven Taylor December 5th, 2025 - 4:58 PM

A new face has joined in on the collaboration between Yungblud and Aerosmith. Singer-songwriter and actress Lainey Wilson released a new version of the track “Wild Woman” off the pair’s collaborative album One More Time , which saw a recent release in late November. A video was release accompanying the new three-way collaboration version of the song, which can be found on Aerosmith’s YouTube channel.

In spirit with the previous releases on the album, the video features lots of studio footage of the song’s recording mainly focusing on Yungblud alongside Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler. The video also features footage of Yungblud performing on stage and other studio recordings, including some centered on Lainey Wilson during her own sections of the song. Wilson’s addition adds a more distinct country feeling to the track, infusing it into the rock song. “I’m really hyped to have Lainey Wilson jump on this record with us,” Yungblud said on the collaboration. “I have been a fan of her for a while. Her life story is truly inspirational. With this record, we really needed a female vocalist who could carry it with the level of authenticity that Lainey embodies. We needed a wild woman and we for sure got one!”

One More Time released on November 21st, 2025, featuring five tracks performed by Aerosmith and Yungblud. Yungblud recently announced the cancelation of his remaining tour dates for the year due to health concerns, though is expected to be back on the road later next year starting in May.