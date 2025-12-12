Gorillaz Team Up With Omar Souleyman & Yasiin Bey For Collaborative New Single “Damascus”

Home News Khalliah Gardner December 12th, 2025 - 4:26 PM

Gorillaz’s newest song, “Damascus,” features Omar Souleyman and Yasiin Bey. It’s a musical journey that mixes different styles together smoothly. The track was created through teamwork in cities like Damascus, London, and New York and reflects the multicultural vibe Gorillaz is famous for. It combines Bedouin music from Souleyman with the strong lyrics of Bey to create an engaging mix that’s both captivating and thought-provoking.

The song “Damascus” has a lively mix of sounds. It starts with Souleyman’s unique electronic dabke beats, creating a mood that is both dance-friendly and thoughtful. Yasiin Bey delivers insightful lyrics that add depth as he talks about themes like displacement and togetherness. Damon Albarn skillfully brings these elements into the recognizable Gorillaz style, featuring rich synthesizer layers, strong bass lines, and gentle touches of mellow melodies blending celebration with reflection.

The music video for “Damascus” is a cartoon adventure through real and imagined places. It shows Gorillaz’s famous animated characters exploring a bright, changing city that goes from the busy streets of Damascus to artistic versions of world cities. As they travel in this animated setting, they see signs of unity and cultural sharing—lively markets, spontaneous street acts, and busy scenes that seem both recognizable and dreamlike. Animated appearances by Souleyman and Bey add to this story, highlighting their creative teamwork.

The video, just like the song, talks about how places and identities can change. It shows human connections even in our busy modern world. The story ends with an amazing scene where the animated band plays music while fireworks explode and cosmic designs swirl behind them, highlighting harmony and celebrating diversity.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson