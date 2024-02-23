Omar Souleyman Announces New Album Erbil For March 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Rahat Al Chant Ymme”

Home News Brent Bassig February 23rd, 2024 - 10:36 PM

Omar Souleyman today announced that he will be releasing a new album, “Erbil” which is set to be released in March. He also just dropped a new song today and video “Rahat AI Chant Ymme.”

Ormar Souleyman title for the new album is a homage to the city of Iraq, which he embraced and has also helped him during times that were tough for him. Souleyman’s time in Erbil has helped him experience a lot of things including friendships, which he dedicated to some of his songs in the album.

The 8-track album that Omar Souleyman will release in March, includes collaborations with keyboard player who he has known for a longtime in Hasan Jamo. Omar Souleyman has also received some prestigious awards recently. He received the GQ Middle East Men Of The Year award in 2022. Souleyman has also been performing in Saudi Arabia, United Emirates and as well as the Middle East.

Omar’s new song “Rahat AI Chant Ymme” has a good contrasting sound vibe, which brings a positive and joy in this song. This dance-techno song really makes you feel like you’re having a good time.

Souleyman has also been collaborating with other artists in Bjork and Four Tet, which helped him launch his career as a prolific wedding singer. Omar Souleyman released over 500 live albums.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/qQlKuO_KeVU?si=ralwYW8cPg7CFAKO” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Omar Souleyman – Erbil

March 29 via Mad Decent