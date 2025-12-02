Gorillaz Announce House Of Kong Exhibition & The Mountain Playback Shows At Hollywood Palladium

Home News Skyy Rincon December 2nd, 2025 - 9:00 AM

Gorillaz have announced the opening of an immersive new House Of Kong exhibition in Downtown Los Angeles. The exhibit will be hosted by Rolling Greens from February 26 through March 19. Prior to the debut of the exhibit, the band will play two special back-to-back shows at the Hollywood Palladium performing their forthcoming ninth studio album The Mountain in full with special guests.

Creative director Stephen Gallagher spoke about the nature of the exhibit, offering, “House of Kong is not a retrospective, it’s an audio-visual artwork; an installation that takes a glance backwards in order to identify the path ahead. It’s an honor to have been part of the Gorillaz family over the last 8 years. The outpouring of music and art that I have found myself immersed in, has changed my life. I hope that some of that comes across in this show. This is no ordinary exhibition because in the world of Gorillaz, nothing is ever quite as it seems.”

The Mountain boasts an incredible number of collaborations with artists from a broad range of genres such as Black Thought, Gruff Rhys, Johnny Marr, Omar Souleyman, Yasiin Bey and many more. Three singles have been shared from the album ahead of its scheduled release on March 20 including “The Manifesto (feat. Trueno and Proof)”, “The Happy Dictator (feat. Sparks)” and “The God of Lying (feat. IDLES).”

How To Get Gorillaz House Of Kong Exhibition & Hollywood Palladium Tickets

Tickets for the House Of Kong exhibition will be available for purchase here starting at $39.50. The Hollywood Palladium concerts will take place on February 22 and 23. Priority presale access for these playback shows will be given to ticket holders of the House Of Kong exhibit.

Photo credit: Marv Watson