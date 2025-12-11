Slaughter To Prevail Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates With Whitechapel & Attila

Home News Cait Stoddard December 11th, 2025 - 3:11 PM

Russian metal powerhouse Slaughter To Prevail are arming themselves for their biggest year yet with the announcement of their Spring 2026 North American Headline Tour. Featuring special guests Whitechapel and Attila, the month long run kicks off on March 21st in Nashville, with stops to follow in Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, Chicago and other cities. For tickets and more information, click here.

Slaughter To Prevail is pushing heavy music to new extremes, delivering unapologetically hard modern metal while smashing expectations, and becoming one of the most talked about bands in heavy music in the process. With over 1.5M monthly Spotify listeners, STP are arguably the highest streaming band in extreme music, a fact further reflected in their live shows.

Forged from the collaboration between Alex and Jack, Slaughter To Prevail erupted onto the scene with a sound so ferocious it instantly carved out a loyal global following. What began as a raw, uncompromising vision quickly evolved into a full-scale metal powerhouse, and their rise hasn’t slowed since. Today, the band’s dominance is undeniable, commanding crowds of thousands across the world as their momentum continues to build.

Slaughter To Prevail Tour Dates

3/21 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

3/22 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

3/23 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

3/25 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore Auditorium

3/27 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

3/28 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House

3/29 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

4/1 – Sacramento, CA – Channel 24

4/2 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

4/4 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

4/6 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

4/8 – Atlanta, GA – The Coca Cola Roxy

4/10 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

4/11 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

4/12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

4/14 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

4/15 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

4/17 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

4/18 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

4/20 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

4/21 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

4/22 – Minneapolis, MN – MYTH LIVE

5/10 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville **

5/14 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple **

** – Indicates festival date