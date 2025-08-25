Former I Prevail Vocalist Brian Burkheiser Claims Unresolved Dispute With Band Is Preventing Release Of Solo Music

Home News Cait Stoddard August 25th, 2025 - 7:27 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, former I Prevail vocalist Brian Burkheiser claims that “an unresolved dispute” with his former band is allegedly preventing him from releasing his new solo music. Earlier today, the artist went on social media to write: “Due to an unresolved dispute with my former band I PREVAIL, I am being blocked from releasing my song ‘Phases’, as well as other new music. I’m deeply disappointed, but I’m doing everything I can to move things forward. I want to thank my family, friends, and most importantly, my fans for their unwavering support.”

Burkheiser was the vocalist in I Prevail since the band‘s formation in 2013 but was forced to step away from the group’s touring activities due to his battle with Eagle’s syndrome, which is a condition associated with the elongation of the styloid process or calcification of the stylohyoid ligament, clinically characterized by throat and neck pain, radiating into the ear. In Burkheiser’s absence, co-vocalist/growler Eric Vanlerberghe had handled the bulk of the singing in the band, with the help of guitarist Dylan Bowman.

