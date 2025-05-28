Slaughter To Prevail and Babymetal Collaborate on New Song “Song 3”

Home News Michelle Grisales May 28th, 2025 - 8:57 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Metal powerhouses Slaughter to Prevail and BABYMETAL have unveiled a new collaboration titled “Song 3.” The single will appear on both bands’ forthcoming albums GRIZZLY by Slaughter to Prevail and METAL FORTH by BABYMETAL. The track fuses the raw aggression of Slaughter to Prevail with the chaotic energy of BABYMETAL.

Described as one of BABYMETAL’s most hard-hitting efforts to date, “Song 3” features thunderous vocals from Slaughter’s Alex Terrible alongside hooks from the trio. Despite the track’s powerful sound, it maintains a balance of intensity with artistry.

The song was created across continents by guitarist Jack Simmons and frontman Alex Terrible in the UK and Russia, before being sent to BABYMETAL for their vocal contributions. The lyrics and structure are built around the theme of “3.”

Alongside with the release of the track, an accompanying video tells a powerful story, following a young version of Alex Terrible, bullied and cast aside, who is guided by BABYMETAL into becoming a stronger version of himself capable of facing the past.

“Song 3” follows BABYMETAL’s Poppy-assisted “from me to u” and Slaughter to Prevail’s viral hit “Russian Grizzly In America,” both of which gained millions of streams in the span of weeks.

Slaughter to Prevail’s GRIZZLY drops July 18th via Sumerian Records and is available for pre-order now in various limited vinyl pressings. Meanwhile, fans can catch the band live this year at major events including Vans Warped Tour, Louder Than Life, Inkcarceration and Aftershock Festival. The group will also tour alongside Hollywood Undead, Falling In Reverse and Sleep Theory from August through late September.