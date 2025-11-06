Whitechapel Unleashes New Video “Prisoner 666”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 6th, 2025 - 6:48 PM

Today, Whitechapel has present their new video for “Prisoner 666.” The track comes off of the band’s Hymns In Dissonance full-length, which was released earlier this year on Metal Blade Records. Now, the music video is awesome by how each scene allows viewers to be at a Whitechapel live concert, while the skull-crushing music is blaring from the speakers.

While talking about the song, vocalist Phil Bozeman says: “Prisoner 666′ was the first song we wrote and musically feels like the 2014/2021 WHITECHAPEL morphing back into the 2006-2010 WHITECHAPEL and continuing the 2006-2010 era for the rest of the album. This is the beginning of the narrative of ‘the last living son’ of the Father Of Lies coming to be. Relinquishing his faith, religion, burning the church and serving Satan, who he believes is his father.”

Guitarist Alex Wade briefly adds: “It’s got heavy ‘Saw Is The Law’ [from the band’s 2014 Our Endless War full-length] vibes in the opening groove; it’s like we took that song and made it more epic and melodic. The ‘beats per minute’ are pretty similar to ‘Saw….”