HEALTH Share Airy New Single “Antidote”

Cait Stoddard December 8th, 2025 - 2:57 PM

According to metalsucks.net, HEALTH has shared their new single, “Antidote.” If people are familiar with HEALTH’s musical style, they will not be surprised by what they will hear in this track. As a whole, the ditty is fabulous by how the instrumentation and vocal performance smacks the background with a moody and ethereal vibe, while the video’s production brings realism to each scene.

“Antidote” will be released as a track on the band’s upcoming release, CONFLICT DLC, which will be released on Friday, December 11, through Loma Vista Recordings. With the album’s release fast approaching, it might be time to also consider catching HEALTH live because they have a bunch of dates in Latin America with Pierce The Veil before they spend next April with Carpenter Brut and Desire.

HEALTH Tour Dates

12/10 Santiago, CHL – Teatro Caupolican

12/12 Comuna 15, ARG – C Art Media

12/14 Curitiba, BRA – Live Curitiba

12/16 Sao Paulo, BRA – Espaco Unimed

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete