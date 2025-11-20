HEALTH Unleash Thrilling New Single & Video “Shred Envy”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 20th, 2025 - 12:34 PM

According to Lambgoat.com, Californian industrial band HEALTH has shared another new single from their next studio album, CONFLICT DLC. As a whole, the music on “Shred Envy” is fantastic by how the instrumentation smacks the background with a heavy industrial and metal sound that compliments the jamming theme, while the vocalist serenades the ears with beautiful harmonies, melodies and screams.

As for the music video, each intimate, red, black and white scene visually shows the band performing the ditty, while different and creative objects keep popping up on the screen. The whole video is artistically beautiful because the deep and vibrant colors matches the energy the music brings on “Shred Envy.”

In other news, HEALTH will be busy in 2026 because they will be touring the U.S. in support of their upcoming album. HEALTH will be visiting California, Washington State, Colorado, Canada, New York, Washington D.C., Arizona, Texas and other states. For tickets and more information, click here.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette