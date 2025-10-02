HEALTH Join Forces With Lamb Of God’s Willie Adler For Heavy New Single “Vibe Cop”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 2nd, 2025 - 12:13 PM

According to Revolvermag.com, HEALTH’s forthcoming Conflict DLC may not be out in full until December but the L.A.-based industrial band are heading into battle early with a brand new the brand new single, “Vibe Cop.” Better yet, the band has enlisted Lamb of God guitarist Willie Adler to pull out the big riffs on the track.

The tune, which follows first Conflict DLC single, “Ordinary Loss,” is described in a press release as being “a score for alienation, endurance and moments of truth in emptiness” and likewise pays homage to the industrial gods of yore that inspired the drive of the new LP. The trio further quipped in a statement that the tune: “Contains more guitars than usual.”

Indeed, the severe and wrist-grinding riffage Adler affixes to the hard-slamming song gives off a strong Ministry circa “Just One Fix” vibe, though HEALTH’s Jacob Duszik delivers his grim-toned musings:“Follow your dreams, just keep it to yourself” with a signature moody coolness rather than an Al Jourgensen-esque wail.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette