HEALTH Unveil Gloomy New Single & Video “You Died”

Cait Stoddard November 6th, 2025 - 12:56 PM

According to theprp.com, industrial rock band HEALTH has released the new track, “YOU DIED“ and although the song is a reference to the infamous end of life screen one faces in the Dark Souls video game franchise, the music video takes a different approach because of how each black and white scene brings a real life human connection, while music shakes the background with stunning sound.

That song will appear on the HEALTH’s approaching new album, CONFLICT DLC, which will have a December 11, release date attached to it. Also, by having just wound down a run of shows with Pierce The Veil, Ecca Vandal and Like Roses, HEALTH does have a bunch more touring lined up for the upcoming record.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette