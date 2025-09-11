HEALTH Announce New Album Conflict DLC For December 2025 Release, Share New Single “Ordinary Loss”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 11th, 2025 - 10:19 AM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, HEALTH has announced their sixth album, CONFLICT DLC, which is the follow up to 2023’s RAT WARS. CONFLICT DLC is due out on December 11, through Loma Vista It was produced by STINT and mixed by Drew Fulk (WZRD BLD) and Lars Stalfors.

“No, it’s not just your imagination,” HEALTH writes. “The future is shit and the phone you are reading this on is making it worse, but please don’t put it down. We are delighted to announce 12 new tracks of anger, fear, sadness and death, and to beg for yet more of your addled attention.”

Also, the band has shared the single, “Ordinary Loss” and as a whole, the ditty is very compelling by how the sizzling industrial instrumentation pairs with vocalist Jake Duzsik’s trademark boyish coos that adds extra human emotion on this composition. Also, another great part is hearing the instrumentation shaking the background sheer musical power.

CONFLICT DLC Track List

1. ORDINARY LOSS

2. BURN THE CANDLES

3. VIBE COP

4. TRASH DECADE

5. TORTURE II

6. ANTIDOTE

7. DARKAGE

8. SHRED ENVY

9. YOU DIED

10. THOUGHT LEADER

11. DON’T KILL YOURSELF

12. WASTED YEARS