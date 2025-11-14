Miley Cyrus Shares New Song “Dream as One” For New Movie Avatar: Fire And Ash

Home News Jasmina Pepic November 14th, 2025 - 7:23 PM

Miley Cyrus has released a new song titled “Dream as One” for the upcoming film Avatar: Fire and Ash. The track arrives ahead of the movie’s December 19 theatrical debut and is featured on the official soundtrack arriving December 12. Cyrus co-wrote and co-produced the song with Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and composer Simon Franglen.

According to Pitchfork, “Dream as One” blends Cyrus’s powerful vocals with a cinematic production style that reflects the sweeping emotional landscape of the Avatar franchise. The outlet explains that the track was crafted to match the film’s themes of unity and resilience, which are central to director James Cameron’s latest installment. Cyrus also released her album Something Beautiful in May and has continued exploring more textured and atmospheric sounds.

The song’s production team underscores its ambition. Ronson and Wyatt have long standing creative chemistry with Cyrus, and Franglen’s experience with the Avatar universe adds a cohesive cinematic layer. Pitchfork notes that their combined influences result in a song that feels both intimate and expansive, mirroring the film’s balance of personal storytelling and large scale worldbuilding.

“Dream as One” serves as a bridge between Cyrus’s pop landscape and the immersive setting of Pandora. It offers fans a fresh entry point into the film’s narrative while strengthening the emotional tone of its soundtrack.