Guns N’ Roses Announce Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates, Announces Two New Songs “Nothin” & “Atlas” For December 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard November 24th, 2025 - 12:43 PM

After a sprawling 2025 world tour that saw Guns N’ Roses return to Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America, the powerhouse rock icons have announced they will hit the road again in the spring and summer 2026. This 2026 tour will see Guns N’ Roses visit Mexico and Brazil, before headlining additional EU markets, as well as stadiums across the U.S. and Canada. The upcoming run includes a special performance at LA’s Rose Bowl, marking a historic return to the venue for the first time in over 30 years. For tickets and more information, click here.

In North America, the tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, behind the scenes tour, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, limited edition merch and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit here.

The tour announcement arrives days after Guns N’ Roses released their deluxe Live Era ‘87-’93 boxset, which is a limited pressing with remastered audio and revamped art . Though Live Era remains a document of GNR in their younger days, the release couldn’t be better timed: then and now, GNR are one of the most ferocious live bands on the planet.

Guns N’ Roses Tour Dates

3-28 Monterrey, Mexico – Tecate Pa’l Norte

4-1 Porto Alegre, Brazil – Estádio Beira Rio

4-4 São Paulo, Brazil – Monsters of Rock

4-7 São José do Rio Preto, Brazil – Alberto Bertelli Lucatto

4-10 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Engenhão

4-12 Vitoria, Brazil – Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade

4-15 Salvador, Brazil – Arena Fonte Nova

4-18 Fortaleza, Brazil – Arena Castelão

4-21 Sao Luiz, Brazil – Estádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”

4-25 Belém do Para, Brazil – Estadio Olímpico do Pará “Mangueirão”

5-5 Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Hollywood

5-7 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville

6-4 Gliwice, Poland – PreZero Arena Gliwice

6-6 Gliwice, Poland – PreZero Arena Gliwice

6-10 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

6-12 Donington, England – Download Festival

6-14 Donington, England – Download Festival

6-18 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

6-20 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

6-23 Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

6-25 Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

6-28 Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome

7-1 Paris, France – Accor Arena

7-3 Paris, France – Accor Arena

7-23 Raleigh, NC – Carter–Finley Stadium

7-26 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7-29 Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

8-1 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

8-5 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Stadium

8-8 Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

8-12 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

8-16 St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium

8-19 Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater

8-22 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

8-26 Edmonton, Alberta – Commonwealth Stadium

8-29 Vancouver, British Columbia – BC Place

9-2 San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

9-5 Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl

9-9 Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

9-12 Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

9-16 San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

9-19 Atlanta, GA – Truist Park