Guns N’ Roses Shares Throwback Music Video for “For You Could Be Mine” From Use Your Illusion I & II Box Set

Home News Karan Singh October 6th, 2022 - 12:09 PM

Guns N’ Roses will be celebrating their legacy with the release of Use Your Illusion I & II, a loaded box set commemorating the band’s 1991 multi-platinum releases Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II. Scheduled for a November 11 release, the band dropped a new music video for one of their classic hits in the meantime. Check out the throwback live version of “You Could Be Mine” below:

Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II were originally released simultaneously on September 17, 1991. With the colossal success of Lies and Appetite for Destruction, the band was under immense pressure to maintain a standard. Not only did the band deliver, but the first installment reached No. 2 and the second took the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 chart concurrently, selling over 500,000 copies in the first two hours of release, with an estimated sales of over 685,000 and 770,000, respectively, within the first week of release.

The joint package features a total of 97 tracks, of which 63 are previously unreleased. It will be available in multiple configurations including a Super Deluxe Seven-CD + Blu-ray, a Super Deluxe Twelve-LP + Blu-ray, Two-CD Deluxe Editions of Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II separately, and standard 1CD and 2LP versions of Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II separately. Both original studio albums have been fully remastered for the first time ever in all formats, from high-resolution 96kHz 24-bit transfers from the original stereo 1/2-inch analog masters. All versions will be available to stream and as digital downloads, with each configuration available to pre-order and pre-save. (Blabbermouth)