Guns N’ Roses Announce the Departure of Drummer Frank Ferrer

Charlotte Huot March 19th, 2025 - 8:11 PM

Guns N’ Roses have officially announced the departure of longtime drummer Frank Ferrer, marking the end of a nearly two-decade run with the legendary rock band.

In a statement released today, the band described the exit as amicable and expressed gratitude for Ferrer’s “friendship, creativity, and sturdy presence” over the past 19 years. His final performance with Guns N’ Roses took place on November 5, 2023, in Mexico.

Ferrer first joined the band in June 2006, stepping in during a live performance and eventually becoming a permanent fixture in the lineup. He helped anchor the band’s rhythm section through multiple global tours, including their most recent outings with the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

While no replacement has been named yet, the band’s statement hinted at Ferrer moving on to new musical ventures. “We wish him continued success in the next chapter of his journey,” the message read.

For longtime fans, Ferrer’s departure closes a significant chapter in the band’s evolving legacy. Whether you’ve followed Guns N’ Roses since their Appetite for Destruction days or became a fan during their reunion era, Ferrer’s steady drumming has been a key part of the band’s sound and live energy.