Ex-Guns N’ Roses Guitarist Buckethead Says 10 of His Most Important Guitars Were Stolen From Him

Brian “Buckethead” Caroll, the ex-Guns N’ Roses guitarist from 2000 to 2004, has stated that ten of his most important guitars have been stolen. According to Babblemouth, the eccentric guitarist took to his website to write: “Ten of the most important guitars of [my] life were stolen,” he wrote. “It’s a tremendous loss. I’ll never really be able to replace them but I’m looking for anybody who knows of any instruments that come close to these. Hopefully somebody can help out. I’m trying to get 2 Studio Gibson Les Pauls. Please contact service@bucketheadpikes.com. Thank you”.

At this time, it is unclear how or why the theft occurred. Buckethead is urging fans to contact his site for any information about how to replace the guitars. Though the personal value is high, it seems he’s committed to finding replacement guitars so that he can continue to play his music.

Hopefully, the guitars are either returned to or replaced for Buckethead. He’s a man who’s very committed to his music – not even his 2017 heart condition diagnosis has stopped him from playing. Buckethead, who speaks only through a hand puppet and wears a fried chicken bucket as a hat, has a unique style that was emulated by Two Minutes to Late Night in their “Something to Talk About” song.