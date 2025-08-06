Disclosure Joins Forces With Anderson .Paak For Groovy New Single & Video “No Cap”

Home News Katie Poon August 6th, 2025 - 7:15 PM

Multi-platinum electronic music duo Disclosure and R&B artist Anderson . Paak collaborated to release a new single titled “No Cap” on Wednesday. A music video for the song was released on the same day.

Co-written by the Lawrence brothers and .Paak with Disclosure collaborator Jimmy Napes, “No Cap” features a mix of a bouncy rhythm, electric synths and rapid melodic rap. The track is a funky tune with energy ready for a night in the club, switching from a chant and explosive rap from .Paak. Disclosure expressed that they enjoyed collaborating on the single and were excited to perform it live.

“Creating something with Andy has been a long time coming!” Disclosure said, “The time finally felt right and the right song appeared. He’s one of the most talented musicians we have ever worked with and we can’t wait for you all to hear this one and perform it live together.”

.Paak continued Disclosure’s sentiment, stating his excitement to release “No Cap” as the perfect song for the dance floor.

“This collab is well overdue, and I can’t wait to feed the people! We’ve been teasing the track for a little bit and it never misses! ‘No cap’ is the ideal dance floor banger you don’t have to think about!” .Paak said.

The “No Cap” music video features .Paak rapping with Disclosure performing on instruments in a space with colorful lights and a disco ball. The simple yet energetic feel of the music video complements the song’s goal to enhance the dance floor.

Since it’s release, both artists have been performing “No Cap” to several crowds during recent DJ sets, showcasing their chemistry together. Disclosure is set to perform at the Greek Theatre in September, along with several other destinations for their Fall 2025 tour.