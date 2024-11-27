Disclosure Team Up With Pa Salieu For Collaborative New Single “King Steps”

Home News Sydney Cook November 27th, 2024 - 1:45 PM

Disclosure, the multi-platinum electronic duo, has dropped their latest track, “King Steps,” a high-energy collaboration with rising British-Gambian rapper Pa Salieu. Released today via Disorder/Capitol Records, the song is their first since earning a Grammy nomination for their summer hit “She’s Gone, Dance On.”

Known for pushing boundaries in their collaborations, Disclosure — brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence — bring their signature innovative production to “King Steps.” The track features Pa Salieu’s powerful vocals layered over bass-heavy beats and synths inspired by UK Garage. “We’re excited to continue showcasing the darker, harder side of our sound,” Guy Lawrence says. “Collaborating with Pa Salieu, who’s delivering some of the best music coming out of the UK right now, makes this the perfect time to release this track.”

Pa Salieu, whose recent work blends pan-African influences with modern sounds, adds, “I stepped into Disclosure’s world, and together we created an atmosphere that blends where we’re both coming from. That is true collaboration.”

Fresh off premiering “King Steps” live at The Warehouse Project in Manchester, the duo’s electrifying production and Salieu’s distinct lyrical style have already made waves, setting the stage for a track.

Listen to “King Steps” by Disclosure (feat. Pa Salieu) below.