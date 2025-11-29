Disclosure Shares New Remix Of Faithless’ “Insomnia”

Home News Leila Franco November 29th, 2025 - 10:45 PM

Disclosure returns with a full-throttle reimagining of Faithless’ iconic “Insomnia,” releasing a new remix to honor the track’s 30th anniversary. One of dance music’s most enduring anthems, “Insomnia” helped shape the DNA of UK club culture, echoing across underground rooms, festival stages and late-night DJ sets for three decades. Disclosure’s update leans into the song’s hypnotic core while giving it more rolling percussion and futuristic synths. The duo’s signature production sheen turns the classic into a fresh, adrenaline-charged burner.

Disclosure originally created the updated version for their 2025 Glastonbury performance, where it landed as an unexpected standout of the set. What began as a one-off live edit quickly evolved into an official collaboration after Sister Bliss reached out to release it. “To our delight Sister Bliss reached out and suggested we put out the version we made as a collaboration for all our fans to enjoy. We couldn’t be more honoured to be asked & never thought reworking this track would lead to such a special moment for us.” Sister Bliss even stated, “We are so excited to present Disclosure’s 2025 edit of Insomnia. It’s a great and funky tribute to Maxi & our beloved UK dance music scene, and a totally unexpected moment in their Glastonbury set that really touched us deeply.”

The remix now arrives as a celebration of the song’s legacy and a bridge between generations of dance music fans. With this new iteration, “Insomnia” continues its rare run as a track that refuses to age, finding new life on new dancefloors once again.