DIIV Shares Cinematic New Video For “Reflected”

This Friday, DIIV will release Boiled Alive, which is a live concert experience film that was captured and recorded live across three shows at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles earlier this year. The film, directed by Jaxon Whittington, will premiere on December 5, here. Ahead of its release, the band has shared a live performance video of “Reflected” and as a whole, the each scene is fantastic by how viewers will get to watch the band perform “Reflected” live.

A companion Boiled Alive live album, produced by Chris Coady, will also be available this Friday. The live album consists of the entirety of the DIIV’s 2024 album, Frog In Boiling Water, with the addition of “Return Of Youth” as the album closer and interludes. The album will be released physically on CD and cassette as well.

“As a band we’ve always been at our best in a live concert environment, DIIV says. “We care as much about the quality of our shows as we do about our albums. Filming the Frog set felt like a way to make our live show more accessible to everyone and an opportunity to further build out the world of the album. We hope you enjoy what we made.”

Director Jaxon Whittington adds: “After one meeting at DIIV’s studio I felt extremely inspired by how they introduced this project to me and knew I would enjoy working with them. The band had already created such a beautiful and complex world surrounding the album which I found intriguing, making it easy to build upon. I don’t think this could have been made with any other group of people at any other time.“

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister