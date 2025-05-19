DIIV Share New Emotional Single & Video “Return Of Youth”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 19th, 2025 - 1:13 PM

DIIV released their latest album, Frog in Boiling Water, last year on May 24 and since then, the band has experienced a true whirlwind with the highs of releasing a critically-acclaimed album that was beloved by fans and touring to sold-out crowds worldwide, where were all to be met with the heartbreaking events of the wildfires in California earlier this year that resulted in band member Zachary Cole Smith losing his home.

As the band approaches the one-year anniversary of their latest record, DIIV has return this week to share their first new song since the album release, with the highly emotional track “Return of Youth.” See below for a poignant statement from Cole on the song, his family and the video that shows the horrific destruction of his home in Altadena.

Next week, DIIV will perform a three-night residency at Teragram Ballroom beginning on May 24, to celebrate the anniversary of Frog in Boiling Water. People can get their tickets HERE

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister