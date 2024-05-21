DIIV Share Atmospheric New Single & Video “Raining On Your Pillow”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 21st, 2024 - 12:18 PM

DIIV has release “Raining On Your Pillow,” which is the final single from their forthcoming new album, Frog in Boiling Water, out this Friday through Fantasy Records. While talking about the song, the band says: “‘Raining on your Pillow’ is a song which brings to mind the shameful past (and present) of American imperialism. Lost in a terrifying landscape, a lone soldier ruminates on the existence of a landscape of his own far removed from conflict. ”

DIIV continues with: “Does it matter if this place is real or not? Is a false sense of hope enough to give our lives meaning in the midst of despair? A looping guitar figure plays underneath a driving rhythm in a cloud of murky atmosphere of analog synths and tape loops. Menacing, doomed, and strangely hopeful.”

