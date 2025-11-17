DIIV Announce New Concert Film & Live Album Boiled Alive For December 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard November 17th, 2025 - 5:10 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, DIIV announced a new concert film and accompanying live album. Boiled Alive was directed by Jaxon Whittington and filmed during three shows at Los Angeles’ Teragram Ballroom in May. It premieres on December 5, at boiledalive.com, The live album, which was produced by Chris Coady, will be out the same day.

“As a band we’ve always been at our best in a live concert environment,” DIIV said. “We care as much about the quality of our shows as we do about our albums. Filming the Frog set felt like a way to make our live show more accessible to everyone and an opportunity to further build out the world of the album. We hope you enjoy what we made.”

Whittington adds: “After one meeting at DIIV’s studio I felt extremely inspired by how they introduced this project to me and knew I would enjoy working with them. The band had already created such a beautiful and complex world surrounding the album which I found intriguing, making it easy to build upon. I don’t think this could have been made with any other group of people at any other time.”

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister