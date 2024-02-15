DIIV Announce New Album Frog in Boiling Water’ For May 2024 Release, Share Lead Single “Brown Paper Bag”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 15th, 2024 - 3:03 PM

DIIV announce their fourth album, Frog in Boiling Water, will be release on May 24 on Fantasy Records, Frog The album was a four year process that nearly broke the band before the album was completed. DIIV began an ambitious journey, both individually and collectively. This journey left the band’s relationships with one another fraying, with the many complex dynamics of family, friendship and finances entangled, coupled with suspicions, resentments, bruised egos and anxious questions.

The band ultimately found their way through and the result is 10 songs that mine a new lyrical and musical depth, which are two halves mirroring one another inside a reflective and immersive whole. It is a mesmeric testament to enduring, to envisioning anything else on the other side while people remain here, in the slowly heating water of right now.

Alongside the announcement of Frog in Boiling Water, DIIV shares the album’s lead single “Brown Paper Bag.” The song funnels dejection and angst into an exquisite intersection of dream-pop and post-rock, which is a wispy tune stretching from a steely foundation.

Frog in Boiling Water Tracklist

In Amber Brown Paper Bag Raining On Your Pillow Frog In Boiling Water Everyone Out Reflected Somber the Drums Little Birds Soul-net Fender on the Freeway

