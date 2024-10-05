Rüfüs Du Sol Releases New Single “Pressure” And Announces New Album Inhale/Exhale For October 2024 Release

Home News Maya Gotschall October 5th, 2024 - 1:40 PM

On September 27, Australian electronic and alternative dance group Rüfüs Du Sol released their new single “Pressure” off of their new studio album Inhale/Exhale which is set for an October 11 release. Inhale/Exhale comes three years after Rüfüs Du Sol’s 2021 album Surrender which won Best Dance/Best Electronic Recording in 2022 at the Grammys. The trio is currently signed with Rose Avenue/Reprise Records as song “Pressure” is the fourth single they’ve released thus far in anticipation for the new album alongside”Lately”, “Music is Better”, and the already massively popular “Break My Love” which is featured on the EA SPORTS FC™ 25 – Official Soundtrack. The group just headlined this past weekend at the Portala Music Festival in San Francisco where they played their new singles sharing the latest sneak peek into the album’s electronic soundscapes. Inhale/Exhale is set to be a fun contemporary escape for Rüfüs Du Sol’s fans full of dream-like dance music and emotional atmospheric melodies that is sure to adhere and please each different aspect of their fanbase. “Pressure” contains the uplifting message of “You’ll never break me down, ‘Cause I can take the pressure” which portrays their more personal and reflective approach to this new album while maintaining their beloved blend of house, techno, and indie electronic style.

