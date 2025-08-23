Suspect Arrested After Video Of Assault Against Female Concertgoer At Rufus Du Sol Show Goes Viral

Home News Ajala Fields August 23rd, 2025 - 7:07 PM

A suspect has been arrested in the beating of a woman at a Rüfüs Du Sol concert at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.. The incident was captured by a fellow concertgoer in a video that went viral and attracted nationwide attention after the victim asked for the public’s help in identifying the perpetrator, according to Variety.

Since the alleged attacker’s face was clearly visible in profile in the video, thousands of onlookers were hopeful that a suspect would quickly be identified and face consequences in his workplace and with the law.

Julio Cesar Lopez Zavala, 23, was arrested by Pasadena police personnel Thursday in Hawthorne, Calif., according to a police spokesperson. Formal charges against Zavala are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, said Pasadena’s chief communications officer Lisa Derderian.

Notably, the alleged victim who first publicized the incident went on social media to claim that Zavala had been identified as his attacker. Internet users immediately began investigating on the internet to find out more details about the man, who was said to be employed locally as a nurse. The Facebook account of a man going by that name had been scrubbed clean before his arrest was announced.

It was one woman’s story that led to the local and eventual national interest in the beating, but she was not the only victim, according to police. “The investigation revealed that three victims were assaulted to varying degrees by a male suspect who reportedly became agitated after a drink was spilled,” said the statement from police. “With the assistance of video footage and numerous tips from the public, Pasadena Police Department detectives were able to identify the suspect.”

“Charges will absolutely be filed and a civil lawsuit as well,” the alleged primary victim said after she said the alleged attacker had been ID-ed. “I’m going to make this man PAY for what he did to me and my friends. Thank you to everyone for who reached out to me!”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna