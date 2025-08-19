Rufus Du Sol Issue Statement After Assault Against Female Concertgoer At Rose Bowl Show Sparks Police Investigation

Home News Jasmina Pepic August 19th, 2025 - 6:27 PM

Rufus Du Sol has issued a statement after the assault that happened against a female concertgoer at the Rose Bowl Show last Saturday. On Saturday August 16th, a woman and her friends were brutally attacked by a man for accidentally spilling a bit of their drink on him while trying to get to their seats. Many attendees online have left negative comments on the Instagram accounts for both Du Dol and the Rose Bowl Stadium, calling out the event organizer and promoter Live Nation.

As part of their Inhale / Exhale World Tour 2025, presented by Live Nation, RÜFÜS DU SOL performed at the Rose Bowl Stadium this past Saturday. Doors opened at 6 p.m and Du Sol took the stage at 8:45 p.m. Although many enjoyed the performances themselves, the show was met with a long list of complaints. According to GrimyGoods, there was crowd crushing in tunnels, people pushing in overcrowded stairs, aggressive drunk people, arguments, fans blocking exits, incredibly long shuttle lines and even assault.

In a statement, the victim shared that she was punched in the face by this man which resulted in significant bleeding and being knocked out. She said, “need your help to find THIS MAN WHO ASSAULTED ME. This happened on 8/16/25 at the Rüfüs Du Sol concert at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA. Section 12-H, row 20, seats 107 and 108 (attacker and his companion). We were at the concert to see our favorite artist, but the night turned traumatic. When we first got to our seats, a drink was accidentally spilled, lightly splashing the man in front of us. We apologized immediately, but he yelled that it was intentional and ran off, leaving his companion behind. We apologized to her and thought it was over. About 30 minutes later, he returned, screamed us, and threatened violence. I tried to calm the situation and apologized again — and the next thing I remember, I woke up in the medical tent an hour later and missed the entire show. This man PUNCHED ME IN THE FACE, Knocking me out and causing significant bleeding, while he continued attacking our group. Another friend tried to protect us, but the attacker fled into the crowd and hasn’t been found. A police report was filed. We are traumatized. If anyone knows this man or his companion, PLEASE reach out. He should be held accountable for this assault.” In an update, the assaulters identity was revealed to be a man named Cesar Zavala













