Osheaga Announces 2023 Headliners Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and RÜFÜS DU SOL

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Montreal’s Oshega music festival is one of Canada’s greatest events of the year. With 15 years under its belt, this three-day celebration of arts and culture takes place on an island located in the middle of St. Lawrence River and attracts people from all over the world. The headliners for 2023’s edition has now been released, demonstrating once again why Oshega is the peak of summer.

Scheduled to take place from August 4–6, the shows on each day will lead up to sets by RÜFÜS DU SOL, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar respectively.

RÜFÜS DU SOL have built a strong bond with Montreal over the years. Their 2019 set at Oshega’s Green Stage is still considered one of the greatest performances in the festival’s history. After her breakthrough performance at the Valley Stage in 2018, Billie Eilish will be returning to the festival bigger and better! From newcomer to headliner, Oshega has watched her become a star. Kendrick Lamar isn’t new to any of this — after headlining the event in 2015, he will be back in familiar territory to prove once again why he is the greatest rapper of all time.

Oshega founder Nick Farkas said the following about the 2023 roster: “15 years into this journey we have been fortunate to have some of the greatest acts in the world grace our stages. I feel that this year’s headliners continue in that tradition and represent what our festival is all about: Amazing live performances! We are excited to see RÜFÜS DU SOL and Billie Eilish graduate to the main stages after their excellent performances in 2019 and 2018, and we anxiously await the return of Kendrick Lamar whose 2015 set is definitely in the running for one of the best OSHEAGA hardline sets ever. Long live Live Music, we hope you enjoy this year as much as we will. ”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna