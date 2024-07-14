Kid Cudi, 50 Cent & More React To Apparent Trump Assassination Attempt

Home News Skylar Jameson July 14th, 2024 - 4:30 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

On July 13th, former president Donald Trump held a rally in Butler Pennsylvania, held on the Butler Farm Show grounds. The event did not go as planned when gunshots were fired at Trump, leaving him with a bloody face and ear. After the shots were fired, Trump was escorted from the podium by the Secret Service, just after being photographed bloodied, surrounded by Secret Service agents, pumping his fist into the air, whilst the American flag waved behind him.

According to a statement obtained by The New York Times through spokesman Steven Cheung, Trump is “fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility.” Billboard reports that later on Saturday, Trump checked in with the public on his Truth Social account. He shared that a bullet pierced part of the former president’s upper right ear. Trump goes on to say via Truth Social, “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.” Cited from Billboard, besides Trump, one other person was killed in the shooting, while one more was badly injured. Trump sent his condolences to the families of the victims via Truth Social.

Billboard states that the governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, “says state police arrived on the scene to work with federal partners.” Joe Biden even made a television appearance after the shooting, where he stated that the attack should be condemned by everyone and that he’s glad Trump is doing okay after the apparent attempted assassination.

Social media has been buzzing as this news spreads, making Trump’s name trend on X. And, in addition to politicians, multiple famous music artists and prominent public figures have weighed in posting their reactions to the incident. All responses to the incident have been obtained by Billboard.

Billionaire, innovator, and buyer of X, Elon Musk, said “Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt.”

John Rich, of Big & Rich, alerted his followers of the event that took place by saying “Trump was shot!!!” then later added “They couldn’t beat him in a fair contest, so they tried to kill him. BUT THEY MISSED.”

Scotty McCreery, country singer, and American Idol album stated “Praying for our country rn.”

Singer-songwriter Josh Turner took to social media to say “Thank God President Trump is okay. Thoughts and prayers go up for him and for the family of the attendee whose life was taken at today’s rally.”

Outspoken artist, 50 Cent, posted an edited photo to his X account. 50 Cent has previously endorsed Trump in the 2020 election.

As Kid Cudi recovers from being injured from jumping from the stage at Coachella this year, he shared that he thought the incident was upsetting, and went on to make it clear that his feelings about the shooting did not mean he supports Trump, by saying “This ain’t cool. I ain’t voting for him and don’t support him but wishing death on someone ain’t it.”

However, on the flip side, Elon Musk is now fully endorsing the candidate, as he stated in another one of his x posts after the events. Lil Pump also shared his support for the Republican nominee.

Music artist, M.I.A. said she was “looking for bulletproof sun hats just for America,” after the shooting went down at the Pennsylvania Trump rally.

Soulja Boy also weighed in on the shooting:

Kid Rock posted an enraged video of him to Instagram, featuring him angrily pointing at the camera and sternly shouting “You f*ck with Trump, you f*ck with me,” at the camera while wearing a hat that reads “White Boy of the Year.”

