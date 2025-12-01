Megan Thee Stallion Wins Defamation Lawsuit Against Blogger Milagro Gramz Over Tory Lanez Shooting

Home News Cait Stoddard December 1st, 2025 - 12:08 PM

According to nbcnews.com, a Florida jury has sided with Megan Thee Stallion on Monday by agreeing that a blogger allegedly defamed and harassed the rapper after she was allegedly shot five years ago by R&B musician Tory Lanez. The federal panel of five men and four women came down in favor of the artist in her lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz, whose real name is Milagro Cooper.

Jurors initially awarded the plaintiff $75,000 before U.S. District Court Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga knocked it down to $59,000. The musician accused the blogger of allegedly being a “mouthpiece,” “puppet” and “paid surrogate” for Lanez, who allegedly shot Megan on July 15, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jurors found that Cooper allegedly encouraged her thousands of followers on X and Instagram to view an alleged sexually explicit deepfake video of Pete that had been circulating on social media.

Stallion declined to answer any questions from reporters as she left court and the blogger’s attorney, Jeremy McLymont, called the verdict and award “not a complete win for either side.” Lanez allegedly shot Pete in the foot after the pair left a party at Kylie Jenner’s home in 2020. A Los Angeles jury found Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, guilty of three felony charges on Dec. 23, 2022: alleged assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz