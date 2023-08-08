Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison After Shooting Megan Thee Stallion In Foot

Home News Zach Monteiro August 8th, 2023 - 5:46 PM

Last year, Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, had been convicted of felony assault with a deadly weapon after the alleged shooting of another rapper, Megan Thee Stallion (real name Megan Pete), with the former shooting the latter in the foot in the Summer of 2020. Now, Lanez has officially been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for his alleged crimes.

According to Stereogum, the sentencing was handed down by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford. The judge stated that it was “difficult to reconcile” with Lanez based on the alleged actions of the rapper. The prosecutors had pushed for the judge to hand down a 13-year sentence for the alleged crimes, but Judge Herriford stated that “imposing 10 years instead of 13 years would endanger public safety.” Herriford had said “Sometimes good people do bad things… Actions have consequences, and there are no winners in this case.”

In addition to the charge of felony assault with a deadly weapon, Tory Lanez had also been charged with being in possession of an unregistered firearm as well as discharging a firearm with gross negligence. (Via CBSnews.). Lanez’ lawyers had attempted to get their client a new trial, citing that the defendant’s attorney was not given enough time to prepare for the trial, but the attempt was ultimately shut down by the judge.

According to Associated Press News, Megan Thee Stallion appeared in court to testify against Lanez during the trial, and said in a written statement during the sentencing that she had been suffering on a daily basis. “Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace… Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

Before he had received his sentence from the judge, Tory Lanez had said “If I could turn back the series of events that night and change them, I would… The victim was my friend, The victim is someone I still care for to this day. Everything I did wrong that night, I take full responsibility for.” (Via Stereogum.).

Check out our previous articles on Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion below: