Tory Lanez Files Bail Appeal Motion In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

According to The Fader, rapper Tory Lanez was supposed to make a court appearance today, Wednesday, September 13th. However, his appearance has been postponed to Thursday, September 14th. He will make his court appearance for his bail request for his alleged wrongdoing in allegedly later convicted of shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s foot in 2020.

In August of 2023, last month, Lanez’s lawyer, Crystal A. Morgan, agreed to file a motion to bail the rapper out of jail. Under the motion’s details, Lanez allegedly “does not pose a danger to the community” and considered his shooting an “isolated incident where he was intoxicated.”

Details on the bail appeal motion will be discussed in a future article.

Tory Lanez had been convicted for his alleged wrongdoing of alleged felony assault. He was convicted of his crime last month, in August of 2023.

As a result, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. There was a discussion between the Los Angeles Superior Court Judge. The discussion describes the maximum sentence the rapper was deemed to serve as a consequence of his alleged crimes, leading him to serve for ten years rather than thirteen years.

Lanez was not only convicted of allegedly committing alleged felony assault but also allegedly possessed an illegal firearm.

The rappers’ lawyers have attempted to begin a new trial for the rapper’s alleged wrongdoing. Still, their efforts were eventually shut down by David Herriford, the Los Angeles Superior Court Judge.

