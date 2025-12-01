FKA Twigs Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates With Yves Tumor, Eartheater, Brutalismus 3000 & More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 1st, 2025 - 10:12 AM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, on the heels of the release of her album, EUSEXUA Afterglow, once-in-a-generation artist FKA Twigs has announced the Body High Tour. The Live Nation-promoted tour will see Twigs take the music of EUSEXUA and EUSEXUA Afterglow, along with the rest of her lauded discography, across North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. For tickets and more information, click here.

The North American leg will peak with a performance at Coachella and a long awaited show in Mexico City before launching the UK/EU leg of the tour in June of next year. Supporting acts will include Brutalismus 3000, Eartheater, Tokischa and Yves Tumor on select dates. The Body High Tour will serve as a culmination of all that Twigs has represented to culture over the last decade.

These once-in-a-lifetime performances will highlight the iconoclast’s exceptional skills in martial arts, opera, visual arts, vogueing, pole-dancing and her classically trained background in dance, the latter of which earned her a debut solo as a dancer and guest-honoree with the Martha Graham Dance Company in 2024.

Body High Tour Dates

3/14 — Miami, FL – Factory Town +

3/16 — Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy +

3/18 — Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

3/21 — New York, NY – Madison Square Garden ^

3/22 — Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

3/24 — Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum ^

3/26 — Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena ^

3/27 — Minneapolis, MN – The Armory ^

3/30 — Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium *

4/2 — Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater *

4/3 — Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *

4/4 — Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds *

4/7 — San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium +

4/12 — Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

4/19 — Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

4/23 — Mexico City, MX – Pepsi Center WTC +

6/4 — Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena #

6/6 — Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome #

6/8 — Paris, FR – Adidas Arena #

6/10 — London, UK – O2 Arena #

6/12 — Berlin, DE – Velodrom #

+ = w/ Eartheater

^ = w/ Tokischa

* = w/ Brutalismus 3000

# = w/ Yves Tumor

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat