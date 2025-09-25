FKA Twigs Announces New Album EUSEXUA Afterglow For November 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Cheap Hotel”

Home News Steven Taylor September 25th, 2025 - 6:08 PM

Dance pop artist FKA Twigs has announced EUSEXUA Afterglow, or rather, re-announced. What was once set to just be a deluxe edition for her 2025 album EUSEXUA has now evolved into it’s own album, complete with a tracklist set to be full of all-new songs. The first sampling of these new songs, “Cheap Hotel,” was released today alongside a full music video that can be found on FKA Twig’s YouTube channel.

The 3 and a half minute long track is accompanied by an additional 4 and a half minutes of video. It’s plot shows Twigs and another friend getting a room at – you guessed it – a cheap hotel. She avoids contacting an unnamed male (labeled as “Hot Guy 3” on her phone) as she throws a party at the hotel. She pauses a speaker and thus the music, seemingly pausing the party too. She steps outside for a drink where she’s heckled by some people sitting at their car. Returning to the room, the takes a sip and the party resumes, continuing to show the raunchy events of the party while the “hot guy” from earlier tries to find her. When he finally enters her room, he’s greeted by twigs with her eye out of her socket, which disturbs him and causes him to leave. The video ends with the sight of a strange, computer generated figure resembling Twigs with freakish proportions and the phrase “Looking for an afterglow?”

“Cheap Hotel” is track 5 on the upcoming album. While the names of any of the other songs are not yet given, listings appear to show that the album will feature 11 songs in total. The album is said to “expand on the feelings that come after experiencing EUSEXUA,” capturing the moment after a rave. Those feelings certainly feel present on the lowkey and airy beats of “Cheap Hotel.”