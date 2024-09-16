Arca & Tokischa Team Up For Collaborative New Single & Video “Chama”

Home News Juliet Paiz September 16th, 2024 - 3:35 AM

Arca performs at day three of Primavera Festival in Los Angeles at Los Angeles State Historic Park on September 18, 2022.

Arca and Tokischa have finally released their new single along with a music video directed by Stillz on September 13 and fans are going crazy over it. The music video perfectly combines the styles of Arca and Tokischa while also leaving room for the individuality of each woman.

The video starts off in a forest with a feeling that can only be described as cryptic and unsettling. We then see a pregnant Tokischa through numerous aesthetically pleasing shots as flashing lights go off in between the quick switches of angles and scenes. Her voice is soft yet the beats seem to pulse through your body. This is quickly followed by a pregnant Arca and the beat begins to intensify as she sings. Both women stand side by side embracing the beauty of their bodies and their ability to create life. It is a song you can’t help but nod your head to. The lyrics amplify the instrumental aspects of the song as they are sensual and passionate.

This sense of pleasant mysteriousness is not unusual for Arca. Although “Chama” was directed by Stillz it remains a reflection of her exact style. The video for “Chama” in comparison to her self-directed music video for “Incendio” exudes feelings of astral projection and peculiarities just as “Incendio” did which grasps the attention of fans with no intentions of letting go.