Rosalia Joins Forces With Bjork & Yves Tumor On Collaborative New Single “Berghain”

According to Stereogum.com, last week art-pop artist Rosalia announced that her new album LUX, which is the follow-up to 2022’s Motomami, would be arriving on November 7. And now, the artist has shared “Berghain,” which features special guests Björk and Yves Tumor. arriving on November 7. An album rollout that short doe not usually necessitate any advance singles but we are getting one nonetheless.

Rosalía recorded LUX with the London Symphony Orchestra, who play a much bigger part in “Berghain” that is based off the song’s Berlin nightclub namesake. The track’s first half is pretty much just strings and Rosalía’s stunning and operatic vocals, before Björk, who previously teamed up with Rosalía on their 2023 single, “Oral,” takes the lead in its second half. The very end features Yves Tumor’s slightly-distorted vocals eerily repeating “I’ll fuck you ’til you love me.”