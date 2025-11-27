Biffy Clyro Announces Postponement Of Upcoming U.S. Tour Dates Due To Visa Issues

Home News Cait Stoddard November 27th, 2025 - 6:10 AM

According to NME.com, Biffy Clyro have postponed their upcoming U.S. tour less than a week before it was set to kick off due to “some fucking genius” making a major admin error when applying for their visas. According to Simon Neil, the delay comes from those who applied for the band’s working visas with the wrong dates: “Some fucking genius put the wrong start date into our work visa, so when we received our visas in the last couple of days, we realised it doesn’t begin until after our tour is meant to finish.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Biffy Clyro (@biffy_clyro)

“We’ve been in touch with four or five immigration lawyers, we’ve been in touch with Congress. There’s fuck all any of them can do to help,” Neil continued before acknowledging that fans had probably booked flights, accommodation and more for the U.S. shows. “We are so angry about this. Especially in LA, we had to cancel the show last time because I caught fucking COVID, and now we’re cancelling our first show in LA, which was meant to be special but of course not. So the tour is postponed. Sometimes I feel slightly cursed when it comes to Biffy touring America but we’re going to try and keep a little bit of faith.” said the artist.

The frontman then said that they band is currently working on rescheduling these dates for sometime in April or May and will be announcing the new dates when they are confirmed. Fans can seek refunds for their December tickets or they can hold on to them for the rescheduled shows.