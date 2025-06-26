Biffy Clyro Announces New Album Futique For September 2025 Release

Home News Trent Tournour June 26th, 2025 - 9:31 AM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Long standing alt rock act, Biffy Clyro has announced that they will be releasing their tenth studio album in late September. The album will be titled Futique and this announcement comes ahead of their upcoming performance at Glastonbury festival where it’s safe to assume they will be playing some material from this new album.

It also seems that this album may move in a more conceptual and heady direction than the band’s usual fare. In an interview with NME, frontman Simon Neil was quoted as saying “the record is an exploration of ideas, objects or relationships that exist across time. We are never aware when we do anything for the last time and there’s a beauty and sadness within that. What will be your ‘Futique’?” It remains a little unclear exactly what a ‘futique’ is but I’m certainly interested to find out. Presumably, by giving this album a listen we can all figure it out and find our own ‘futique’.

The first single for the album “A Little Love” is already out and it does sound like a modern take on the band’s emo and alt rock roots. You can give it a listen here:

You can also pre order a limited vinyl run of Futique right now here and it will be available to listen on all streaming platforms on September 26th.