Biffy Clyro Debuts Two New Songs “A Little Love” & “A Thousand And One” at Secret Show in Glasgow

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Scottish rock trio Biffy Clyro surprised fans with an intimate secret show in Glasgow this week, where they debuted two brand-new songs for the first time. The unannounced gig, held at the SWG3 Warehouse on Wednesday, May 21st, marked the band’s first appearance since October of last year.

As reported by NME, the trio performed under their early alias “Screwfish,” and treated the crowd to a 20-song set that included the premiere of the forthcoming single “A Little Love” and “A Thousand And One.” The track “A Little Love” is set to be officially released on June 11th, and was the opening song to the show while signaling a fresh chapter for the band.

“This song is beautiful. Can’t wait for the proper release,” one fan wrote beneath a fan-recorded video. Another wrote, “I think this will be a big hit to people who aren’t necessarily typical Biffy fans… It hits for me.”

Alongside the fresh songs, Biffy also performed fan favorites such as “Bubbles,” “Living Is A Problem Because Everything Dies” and “Many Of Horror.”

The preview of the songs has since been shared with official footage from the secret show. The band also confirmed that the track will make its festival debut during their set at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Liverpool.

Biffy Clyro’s last studio album, The Myth Of The Happily Ever After, dropped in 2021. The band hinted at new music earlier this year with a cryptic “Back at it” post on social media.

In addition to the single release, Biffy are gearing up for a busy summer of live appearances, including stops at Glastonbury, TRNSMT and multiple major European festivals such as Rock Am Ring and Pinkpop.