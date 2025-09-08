Biffy Clyro Shares New Single “True Believer”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 8th, 2025 - 3:36 PM

According to Stereogum.com. Biffy Clyro has shared his new single,”True Believer,” which is the latest preview of the Scottish trio’s 10th studio album, Futique, that will be released on September 19. “True Believer’ is accompanied by an official visualizer, which consists of footage of the Futique era so far. The clip blends visuals from the album’s recording sessions and summer live shows, along with behind-the-scenes content.

“True Believer’ is about faith: not religious faith, but having faith in your life decisions. Try not to doubt yourself so much,” explained frontman Simon Neil, who uses religious imagery as a metaphor for vulnerable emotions. Whenever you’re in those moments to make big life decisions, you’re not as flippant as you think you are.” said Clyro.

The artist adds: “Sometimes I look back and think, ‘Why did I make that decision?’ and actually, I knew exactly what I was doing at the time. So have faith in yourself and the people you love. Love is the only thing in my life I have conditional faith in. It’s what drives my relationships and our music.”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson