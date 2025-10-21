Biffy Clyro Announces Winter 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 21st, 2025 - 12:30 PM

This fall, the influential and acclaimed Scottish alternative rock trio Biffy Clyro will launch their most intimate and exclusive North American headline tour yet. The band carefully selected eight storied rooms in major cities across the United States by choosing these spaces for their individual vibes, respective legacies and gravitas as havens for rock and alternative music.

Given the highly curated nature of the tour, these shows will provide an unparalleled Biffy Clyro live experience not-yet witnessed on this side of the Pond. Fans can expect a marathon set that will be highlighted by signature sets and surprises as well. The tour kicks off on December 2, in Los Angeles, CA at Lodge Room, stops in Chicago, IL at Bottom Lounge on December 10, New York at Bowery Ballroom on December 13 and concludes in Washington, DC at Black Cat on December 14. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

Also, a special Biffy Clyro presale goes live on Wednesday, October 22, at 10 a.m/ local time followed by venue and radio presales on Thursday, October 23, at 10 a.m. local time. All presales end Thursday ,October 23, at 10 p.m. local time. General on sale commences Friday, October 24, at 10 a.m. local time. Raue is the evening’s special guest across all dates.

Biffy Clyro Tour Dates

12/2 – Los Angeles – Lodge Room

12/5 – Denver – HQ

12/7 – Minneapolis – Fine Line

12/9 – St. Louis – Delmar Hall

12/10 – Chicago – Bottom Lounge

12/11 – Detroit – The Magic Stick

12/13 – New York – Bowery Ballroom

12/14 – Washington DC – Black Cat