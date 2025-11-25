Turnpike Troubadours Share New Cover Of Todd Snider’s “Just Like Old Times”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 25th, 2025 - 7:35 PM

Today, the Turnpike Troubadours have debut a new cover of Todd Snider’s song, “Just Like Old Times,” in honor of Snider’s life and legacy. As a whole, the band‘s version is well done by how the instrumentation brings a solid and elegant country western vibe, while the vocalist uses his harmonies to sing out the beautiful lyrics. As for the music video, each black and white scene shows Turnpike Troubadours recording “Just Like Old Times” in the studio.

While talking about the ditty, lead singer Evan Felker said: “This song, to me, was really eye-opening when I heard it. When that record came out, it’s the first song I remember hearing that described characters that well with that little information. I learned a lot from it. I didn’t know you could even do that. Todd was larger than life. And you sort of think he’ll be around forever, but unfortunately that’s not the way the world works. The guy was just in a league of his own as a storyteller. Sometimes it was in the song, sometimes it was in the monologue, and then he’d play the song, which was like the extra punch after he’d finished some great story setting it all up. An old school prize fighter setting up the knockout blow. I don’t know that there’s ever been, or ever will be, anyone better at that than him. I forget how much, especially in the early days, we tried to learn from him. To be like him. Everything from talking on stage to writing a song. He wrote all kinds of songs.”

The artist adds: “Every genre of music there was. He wrote funny songs. He wrote some of the saddest songs I’ve ever heard. Deeply personal stuff. Random observations, and he made that into art. He was always like a cat playing with a mouse with everybody else. One of the few people where you always felt like he knew something you didn’t. Had something up his sleeve. He preached the idea of being a lifer. He had this quote where he was like, ‘I don’t even know how to log into my bank account.’ We took that to heart. A barefoot hippie in an old truck, driving around East Nashville. He built a community. East Nashville was Todd Snider to us. The first time we ever went to Nashville, we wanted to go to East Nashville. We wanted to see where Todd Snider hung out. He built the legend. Music Row, Broadway, that’s cool for the tourist. But we wanted to see East Nashville. Todd Snider’s Nashville. I’m glad we got to know it.”