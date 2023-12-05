Railbird Music Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Chris Stapleton, Hozier, Turnpike Troubadours & More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 5th, 2023 - 2:07 PM

It has been announced that Chris Stapleton, Hozier, Turnpike Troubadours and more will headline the 2024 edition of Railbird Music Festival, which will place on June 1-2 at The Infield at Red Mile in Lexington, Kentucky. Over 30 artists across three stages including Counting Crows, Lord Huron, Wynonna Judd, Dwight Yoakam, and Elle King will transform the historical race track grounds into an unforgettable two days of world class music and curated bourbon and equine experiences that celebrate the spirit of Kentucky.

Marcus King, Trampled By Turtles, Kip Moore, Katie Pruitt, Brittney Spencer, Brother Smith, Lord Huron, Allison Russell, Nolan Taylor, Brent Cobb, Buffalo Wabs, Ryan Beatty and others will be performing at the event as well.

Two day and One Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum pre sale tickets are available starting December 7 at 12p.m. ET and fans can sign up now to secure the pre sale passcode and for the best chance to secure tickets at the lowest possible price. A general on sale will follow if tickets remain.

GA+ Tickets provide access to the GA+Lounge with relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, a private bar with drinks for purchase, complimentary water and a dedicated GA+ Concierge to assist with people’s festival needs. VIP Tickets include unlimited access to the VIP Lounge with relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, private bar with drinks for purchase, complimentary water, preferred viewing areas at the two main stages and many more.

Platinum Tickets include all VIP amenities plus unlimited access to the Platinum Lounge with a complimentary full-service bar and all-day complimentary dining, golf cart transportation between stages and more. New in 2024 is the two person Superfecta package that features all Platinum amenities plus on-stage viewing opportunities, reserved prime parking, an invitation to a special pre-festival tour on Friday evening with bites and drinks included. For the full list of available tickets and amenities, visit RailbirdFest.com. Children eight and under may enter for free alongside a ticketed adult.

